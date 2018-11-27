BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — Sulfuric acid being hauled by a big rig did not spill in a crash when it overturned early Tuesday on the northbound 605 connector to the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, but a hazmat team was still called out as a precaution.

The truck was on the connector from the northbound 605 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway when it somehow lost control and flipped just before 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Moments later two cars crashed into the rig.

The truck driver and a passenger in one of the cars suffered minor injuries.

The truck was hauling sulfuric acid, but authorities say none of the containers spilled. A hazmat team was called out to the scene of the crash as a precaution, and crews will have to carefully unload the sulfuric acid before it can be taken away on a new truck.

All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed at one point, but three far left lanes were reopened by 5 a.m. Authorities say they are aiming to clear the lanes by 7 a.m.