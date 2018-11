SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A truck spilled a load of steel sheets Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on the connector road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Sylmar.

No injuries were reported but the connector was closed and a SigAlert was issued, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Each of the sheets weighs hundreds of pounds.

