VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Deputies are searching for a man they say made a sex video with an underage girl and nine other men and boys, then posted the video to social media.

A news release from the Victorville Police Department says the incident occurred the afternoon of Nov. 13 at the home of Tyrese Williams Lawrence. Investigators say Lawrence began sexual activity with the 17-year-old girl, then nine other male suspects entered the room.

“Some of the males engaged in sexual conduct while the others watched,” Victorville Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said, “[and] at least one used a cell phone to record the incident.”

The video was brought to investigators’ attention by an administrator at Goodwill High School, where the girl was a student. The video had been shared among the suspects, deputies say, then circulated on social media.

18-year-old Derick Corleone Smith, of Adelanto, was arrested in connection with the incident, along with eight juvenile suspects between 15 and 17 years old.

Lawrence remains at large, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (760) 956-5001. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling 1-800-78CRIME or visiting wetip.com.