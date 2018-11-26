SAN YSIDRO (CBSLA) — Border Patrol agents kept a close eye Monday afternoon on the U.S. side of the wall separating San Ysidro from Tijuana.

People coming across the border describe the situation in Mexico as calm after Sunday’s confrontation, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say hundreds of migrants rushed to cross into California. U.S. authorities fired tear gas Sunday to stop a crowd of about 1,000 Central American migrants at the border who officials say became violent.

Mexican police arrested 39 people. The CBP Commissioner told reporters 69 migrants were arrested on the California side of the border.

“To be completely frank, there were numerous people that actually made it across the border,” said Rodney Scott, Chief Patrol Agent, San Diego Sector. “We’re in the process of building the new border wall here but we don’t have it completed.”

“There were some sections that had dilapidated border wall that was made out of scrap metal the military gave us,” he continued. “The group breached a couple sections of that — actually tore down one small section, started to rush across and that’s another time when they started assaulting our agents.”

The border was closed for several hours after the chaos. President Donald Trump defended the enforcement tactics.

“They were being rushed by some very tough people and they used tear gas and here’s the bottom line: nobody’s coming into our country unless they come in legally,” Trump said in part.

Pacoima resident Tammy Carrizales encouraged more compassion.

“I feel bad for all of these people. Instead of making their lives impossible, let’s make their lives possible,” she said.

Scott Ryan, an American living in Mexico, took pictures of the migrant camp in Tijuana Monday. People walking into the U.S. say the process was smooth.

“It was kind of a calm tension and anticipation and anxiety to me,” Ryan recalled. ” … That they’re waiting for anything to happen.”

The Dept. of Defense has announced an additional 300 troops are planned to move from Texas and Arizona to the San Ysidro border crossing.