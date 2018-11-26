PASADENA (CBSLA) — Commuters are facing delays for weeks after a semi crashed onto the Gold Line tracks in Pasadena Thanksgiving morning.

Metro is warning its riders about a 15-minute delay following the incident.

Streets Blog L.A. reports six tracks have crashed through the barrier along the freeway in the past four years.

Metro officials say the agency is in the design and analysis stage to raise the barrier in the Pasadena area and projects a cost of $11-20 million. The barrier replacement plan would be undertaken in two phases with a start tentatively set for next summer.

Any replacement plan will likely affect freeway traffic during the construction work.

Mark Greene hopes the investment in money and time will get more commuters to trade their cars for the train.

“Anything to relieve the traffic congestion and promote public transportation I think is a good idea,” he said.

In the meantime, Metro says riders can expect the delay on the Gold Line between Sierra Madre and Pasadena because of Thursday’s crash while a system is being repaired.

But riders like Gilbert Gomez say fixing the barrier couldn’t happen soon enough.

“You know the train gets back and everyone goes to work,” he said. “But next time the outcome may be much worse.”