Filed Under:Deputy Involved Shooting, holiday lights, lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A man is recovering at a hospital Monday after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy for allegedly threatening a woman who was hanging lights at her home in Lancaster.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 4 p.m. in the 44100 block of 48th Street West, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner.

A woman was decorating the outside of her home when she heard a man who was standing a few houses from hers yelling, Koerner said. The woman had gone back into her open garage and was putting decorations away when she saw the man standing at the end of her driveway, holding a knife.

“The suspect began walking toward her, saying he was going to kill her,” Koerner said.

The woman got behind a ladder, then ran around her car and out of the garage, where another neighbor was standing. Koerner said the suspect then started walking toward the neighbor, saying he was going to kill them.

A deputy responding to the 911 call arrived to see the suspect carrying the knife, who had begun walking toward the deputy, saying he was going to kill the deputy, Koerner said. The deputy opened fire after repeatedly telling the suspect to put down the knife.

The suspect was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. The knife was recovered at the scene, Koerner said.

