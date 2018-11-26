LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in grave condition after a fire damaged a Koreatown apartment building Monday morning.

Firefighters called out about 7:46 a.m. found flames coming out of a top-floor apartment in a six-story, U-shaped building in the 3300 block of West 4th Street in Koreatown. The fire was put out in about half an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

But one man was taken to the hospital from the burned apartment in grave condition. Fire officials said CPR was being performed on him when he was taken away.

The nature of the man’s injury is not known. The cause of the fire was under investigation.