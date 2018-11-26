INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Dozens of homes were evacuated in Inglewood after a suspicious device was found under a parked car.

A woman first reported the car at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at West Beach Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, near Highland Elementary School. She told police she parked in front of the car, which had wires sticking out and some type of package was visible.

After a bomb-sniffing dog alerted to something in the trunk, at least 50 people in the area were evacuated.

The device has since been detonated after being safely removed from the car by a robot.