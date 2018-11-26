(CNET) — Elon Musk believes there’s a “70 percent” chance he will go to Mars, he said in an interview with Axios on HBO Sunday. Musk was responding to a question on the likelihood he will personally go to Mars. “We’ve recently made a number of breakthroughs that I… am just really fired up about,” the SpaceX founder said, adding, “I’m talking about moving there.”

If a Mars voyage is also on your bucket list, start saving up, because it’ll cost you “around a couple hundred thousand dollars” to snag a seat on the Starship (formerly known as the BFR), Musk’s spaceship designed for interplanetary travel. It’s also the spacecraft the first private moon passenger will travel in. But beware of the risk.

