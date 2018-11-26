HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) – A driver is under investigation for possible hate crime charges after he allegedly trying to run down two people outside a synagogue in Hancock Park Friday night before being involved in a violent wreck.

Mohamed Mohamed, 32, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Los Angeles police were scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning to reveal details about the case.

Detectives were investigating whether Mohamed was yelling anti-Semitic remarks at people as they were departing a synagogue, Los Angeles police Capt. Steve Lurie reported Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue.

A man told CBS2 he was walking with a friend when Mohamed drove his car directly at them while they were in a crosswalk. He told CBS2 that they were able to jump out of the way.

Security footage provided to CBS2 showed the car in question making a hard U-turn and driving at the men.

“We both scrambled in different directions, so he slammed on his brakes and obviously missed us, thank God,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous.

Cameras then caught the car reversing course and trying to strike the men again.

“He clearly was going at us, and it was even more clear on round two,” the victim said.

The intersection where the alleged attack took place has two synagogues. It also happened on the Sabbath, where many Jewish people are walking in traditional attire.

“Why he chose us?” the victim asked. “Probably because of the yarmulkes on our heads.”

Moments later, home surveillance video captured footage of the same car running a stop sign and careening into another oncoming car.

Mohamed was arrested at the scene, police said. A photo snapped by a bystander showed a Koran on the dashboard of his car.

There was no word of any serious injuries.

Mohamed is being held on $55,000 bail.

Synagogues across the U.S. have been on heightened alert since the Oct. 27 massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue in which a gunman killed 11 people.

A few days after that attack, on Oct. 31, an Irvine synagogue was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti.