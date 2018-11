SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person was killed in a rollover crash in Santa Fe Springs.

The accident happened on the 605 Freeway near the Carson Street exit around 6 a.m. Sunday,

It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control, but no other vehicles were involved.

One other person was rushed to the hospital. That person’s current condition remains unclear.

Two of the lanes of the freeway were closed following the crash.