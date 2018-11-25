ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old woman was in critically condition Sunday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Anaheim.

Police say the teen was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Haster Street and Leatrice Lane around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives are looking for a 1998 or 1999 red Isuzu Amigo with front-end damage.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or http://www.occrimestoppers.org