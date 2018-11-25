  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clay Helton will remain head football coach for USC, school officials announced Sunday.

“Let me be clear to everyone, our players, our recruits and our fans. Clay Helton is our head coach and he will continue to be our head coach,” Lynn Swann, the school’s athletic director, said in a statement.

“One season does not define a coach,” Swann said. “Remember, Coach Helton inherited a program in turmoil.”

In a statement, Helton said in part:

“I am very appreciative of the support that Mr. Swann and the USC administration ha sgiven our team over the last three seasons, as well as the trust and belief they have in our future. Obviously, we are disappointed with this season’s overall record and not being able to compete for a championship in the postseason.”

USC just concluded what’s being dubbed it’s worst season in 18 years.

