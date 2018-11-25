LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of thousands of travelers will pass through Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, one of the busiest travel days, following the long weekend.

Over the course of the previous 11-day period, airport officials said they expected a total of 2.52 million travelers to pass through.

Sunday morning was no exception, with 249,000 people expected to pass through the airport. That equates to 107 vehicles passing through the airport per minute.

Monday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday period.