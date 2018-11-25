BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills city council has unanimously passed a resolution last week condemning Airbnb’s decision to pull rental listings in the West Bank settlements.

“Airbnb is not welcome in Beverly Hills as long as its policies are based on anti-Jewish double standards,” said Vice Mayor John Mirisch in a statement. “Jew hatred is a disease. We can try to inoculate others against this malady but we also must protect ourselves against its effects.”

The move comes following the short-term rental site’s announcement to remove listings in the settlements in the West Bank.

Airbnb said in a statement:

“We know that people will disagree with this decision and appreciate their perspective. This is a controversial issue. There are many strong views as it relates to lands that have been the subject of historic and intense disputes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank. Airbnb has deep respect for those views. Our hope is that someday sooner rather than later, a framework is put in place where the entire global community is aligned so there will be a resolution to this historic conflict and a clear path forward for everybody to follow. As of today, this is an aspirational hope. People of goodwill have been seeking this goal for decades but we continue to hope for a durable, lasting peace.”

But Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold called the decision “deplorable.”

“We find the actions of Airbnb deplorable,” said Gold. “On behalf of our residents, this unanimous resolution reflects the City Council’s ongoing commitment to Israel and to exposing hatred anywhere it exists.”

Airbnb said the decision would affect 200 listings Airbnb listings.

The rental site said the platform would continue to be available for bookings in settlements in East Jerusalem and Golan Heights.