LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least four people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Bundy Drive.

Two of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicle.

One victim was in serious condition, one in critical condition and two in fair condition.

The crash happened just east of the connector road to the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles, reports the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol has temporarily shut down the number 3, 4, and 5 eastbound lanes and declared a SigAlert.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)