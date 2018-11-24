THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Several weeks after the Thousand Oaks mass shooting that claimed 12 lives, a community shaken by gun violence banded together to raise funds for the victims, and their families.

The fundraiser held Saturday drew hundreds to Sunland Vintage Winery in Thousand Oaks to honor the victims killed in the Nov. 7 massacre at the Borderline Bar & Grill, and lend support.

“It’s tough stuff when it hits that close,” said Debbie Jiovinazzo, who says one of her wine club members lost a child in the shooting. “In a community like this, even if you don’t know somebody, everybody has been affected by it. It was so horrific. It was so senseless.”

That’s why she and her husband logged onto Facebook to rally local vendors to help. All proceeds are going directly to the families of the victims.

“Not a problem. There was no question. It was, ‘What else can we do?’ ” said Casey Chandler of the 805 Catering Company, one of the vendors.

Two musicians, and six vendors, including Sarah Buxbaum, signed up to be part of the fundraiser.

Buxbaum has been bringing her registered therapy dog to the Borderline for anyone who may need a hug or someone to cry on.

“I’ve offered her for anyone who needs her. To go to there home. to go wherever they want me to bring her,” she said.

Saturday’s fundraiser brought in more than $24,000.