LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Laguna Niguel man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his father.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say 59-year-old Christopher Ludwig was killed Friday, shortly before his teenage son Maximilian Ludwig was arrested in the 29-thousand block of Highlands Avenue.

The younger man is being held without bail until a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

OCSD tweeted about 7 p.m. Friday that it was investigating the death of a man on a walking trail near Niguel Woods Park in Laguna Niguel.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact OCSD.

