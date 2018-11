LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary magician Ricky Jay died Saturday in Los Angeles at 72.

Richard Jay Potash (Ricky Jay was his stage name) also acted in TV shows and movies, including “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “House of Games” and “Deadwood.”

Potash wrote about the history of magic, authoring several books.

Potash was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1946 to a middle-class Jewish family and grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey.