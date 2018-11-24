LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing staff members.

The accusation was made Saturday by Vice Chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall.

The email containing the accusation was sent to the party’s executive board.

In the email Larimore-Hall wrote that he had been approached by “a number of party staff” who said they had been sexually assaulted or harassed by Bauman at California Democratic Party events.

Bauman responded with a statement that didn’t deny the allegations and said that an independent investigation was underway.

“I look forward to putting these allegations behind us and moving forward as unified Democrats,” Bauman said in the statement.