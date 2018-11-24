DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Authorities worked Saturday to determine why a man ran into traffic before being struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 60 Freeway near the 57 Freeway interchange in Diamond Bar.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 9:30 p.m. Friday and responded to the scene along with Los Angeles County firefighters and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m., according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was either involved in an crash or became disabled in the far right lane of the freeway and the man exited the vehicle and began running in traffic, then was struck, Kimball said.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

SKY2 was over the scene, where the right three lanes were shut down and the left two lanes were open to traffic, which had snarled.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

