Filed Under:Benefit Concert, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Malibu, Woolsey Fire

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A star-studded benefit concert to help the victims of the Woolsey Fire is already sold out.

The concert – which will feature Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Macy Gray, Robin Thicke and more – was just announced on Tuesday for Dec. 2 at One Gun Ranch, which now being called One Love Ranch for the show.

Tickets ranged from a $750 blanket bundle to a $25,000 Airstream to a $30,000 Hideout that promised a premium view of the corral and stage. All tickets, however, are sold out.

Chris Martin of Coldplay was initially included in the star-studded roster of performers, but organizers have since called his inclusion “a communication issue.”

Organizers say 100 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to victims of the Woolsey Fire.

