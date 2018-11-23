MALIBU (CBSLA) — A star-studded benefit concert to help the victims of the Woolsey Fire is already sold out.

The concert – which will feature Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Macy Gray, Robin Thicke and more – was just announced on Tuesday for Dec. 2 at One Gun Ranch, which now being called One Love Ranch for the show.

Tickets ranged from a $750 blanket bundle to a $25,000 Airstream to a $30,000 Hideout that promised a premium view of the corral and stage. All tickets, however, are sold out.

Chris Martin of Coldplay was initially included in the star-studded roster of performers, but organizers have since called his inclusion “a communication issue.”

❤️U @coldplay and Chris! from One LOVE Malibu

“We’re very sorry about the artist lineup communication issue here. All of this has been put together very fast, with love, passion and best intentions. 100% of the proceeds are going to victims of the fires” pic.twitter.com/ZmGVthPTxA — Kerry Brown (@studiodog) November 23, 2018

Organizers say 100 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to victims of the Woolsey Fire.