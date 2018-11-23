Filed Under:Homicide, Laguna Niguel, Park

LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators are treating the death of a man Friday in Laguna Niguel as a homicide and officials have a suspect in custody, according to OCSD.

The department tweeted about 7 p.m. that it was investigating the death of a man on a walking trail near Niguel Woods Park in Laguna Niguel.

“There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community,” officials said.

The investigation remains in progress.

