BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities have taken a 17-year-old female suspect into custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man in Baldwin Hills on Thanksgiving.

The stabbing was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Nicolette Avenue.

Los Angeles police responded to find a man with stabbing wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A teen girl was later arrested. Police said the stabbing appears to have occurred during an argument and was likely not gang-related.

No names were released and there was no word on a motive.

