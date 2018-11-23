LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a sedan on a South Los Angeles street, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported at 10:51 p.m. Thursday at 84th Street and Western Avenue, Lt. Angela McGee of the Los Angeles Police Department 77th Street Station said.

Three of the four pedestrians were taken to hospitals, including one with a broken leg, McGee said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, she said.

The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a white Nissan sedan, McGee said. There was no description of the driver.

South Traffic Division detectives were investigating, she said. There was no word on whether police had obtained any surveillance photos of the vehicle or the suspect.

