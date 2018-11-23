  • KCAL9On Air

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Fire investigators are keeping watch of an Alhambra building Friday that caught fire not just once, but twice in one day.

A two-alarm fire was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Main Street, a Verdugo Fire Communications dispatcher said. Flames were seen roaring through the roof and windows.

The fire was put out by 3:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

But it wasn’t the first time firefighters had been called to the building that day. A fire had been reported earlier in the day at 1:52 p.m., when heavy smoke was showing from the second floor.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

