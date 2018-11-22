BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Bell Gardens police Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Loveland Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A second man was injured in the incident, but not from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. His condition was not confirmed.

No officers were hurt.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. There was no word if the suspect was armed. No names were released.