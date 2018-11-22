  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMA Gospel Christmas
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMNFL Football
    1:00 PMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Bell Gardens police Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Loveland Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A second man was injured in the incident, but not from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. His condition was not confirmed.

No officers were hurt.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. There was no word if the suspect was armed. No names were released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s