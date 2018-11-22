  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – One person was killed and four others hurt in a multivehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa early Thanksgiving morning.

capture55 One Killed, 4 Hurt In Fiery Big Rig Collision On 405 Freeway In Costa Mesa

(CBS2)

According to California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at around 2 a.m. Thursday on the southbound 405 Freeway at Harbor Boulevard. At least one of the vehicles caught fire, CHP reports.

One person died at the scene and four others were transported to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the Costa Mesa Fire Department reports. No names were released.

The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed, but have since reopened.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

