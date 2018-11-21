RESEDA (CBSLA) – Two men were injured in a large house fire in Reseda Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a single-story home in the 7730 block of North Aura Avenue sometime before 9:11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home well-involved in flames with surrounding homes threatened. Firefighters searched the house, found no one inside, and knocked down the flames within about 20 minutes. They were able to keep the fire from causing any significant damage to an adjacent house.

A total of three patients were evaluated at the scene. Two men, ages 47 and 35, were taken to a hospital with burn injuries, the extent of which were unknown, LAFD said.

Arson investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the fire. There was no word on a financial estimate of the damage.