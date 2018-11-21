  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LFO

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Devin Lima, a member of the popular late-1990s boy band LFO, has died of cancer at the age of 41.

gettyimages 567937631 Report: LFO Singer Devin Lima Dies Of Cancer At Age 41

FILE — Singer Devin Lima arrives at the Warner Music Group 2006 Grammy After Party on Feb. 8, 2006, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Lima’s mother confirmed to US Weekly that Lima passed early Wednesday morning. He had been battling adrenal cancer since last year.

Lima is now the second member of the LFO trio to die of cancer. In 2010, Rich Cronin passed away from leukemia at the age of 36.

LFO are known for their hits “Summer Girls”, “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s