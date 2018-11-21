LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Devin Lima, a member of the popular late-1990s boy band LFO, has died of cancer at the age of 41.

Lima’s mother confirmed to US Weekly that Lima passed early Wednesday morning. He had been battling adrenal cancer since last year.

Lima is now the second member of the LFO trio to die of cancer. In 2010, Rich Cronin passed away from leukemia at the age of 36.

LFO are known for their hits “Summer Girls”, “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.”

