LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Outside of Mexico, there’s no place for Mexican food like Los Angeles – so naturally, the City of Angels will be home to the country’s first museum of Mexican food.

LA Plaza Cocina will be the country’s first museum and teaching kitchen dedicated just to Mexican cuisine. It’s scheduled to open in early 2019 in the new LA Plaza Village currently under construction in downtown Los Angeles.

“Mexican food is one of our greatest cultural contributions to the world,” LA Plaza founder and board member Gloria Molina said in a statement. The museum will become a central space where fans of the cuisine can experience, share, savor, and explore its history and what it has become.

The museum will include exhibition space, a state-of-the-art test kitchen, retail space, and naturally, a restaurant that sells Mexican food.

Programs at the museum will also include an annual chef-in-residence, a shop that offers hard-to-find Mexican foods, books and cooking utensils, along with meeting and conference space available for rent.

The new museum will be part of LA Plaza Village, across from Olvera Street.