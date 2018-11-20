  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Local) – How long do you microwave a turkey?

That simple – and bogus – question has taken over the internet, with young people baiting their parents with the question and then posting the responses online.

It’s called the #TurkeyChallenge.

To learn how to actually perfectly cook your turkey, click here.

“Have I taught you nothing? I feel like a complete failure,” one father wrote.

One mother threatened to jail her daughter if she tried it.

Kids aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun.

It made one mother question how she had raised her children.

“Have you been drinking?” one parent asked.

“Why you trying to play me?” one parent asked.

“Did I do a terrible job teaching you?” one parent asked.

For tips on how to avoid a disaster as you prepare your Thanksgiving meal, click here.