WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — NASA has ordered a safety review of SpaceX and Boeing after agency leaders saw SpaceX CEO Elon Musk smoke pot with Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Washington Post is reporting.

The two companies were hired by the space agency to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.

A screenshot from the Joe Rogan podcast apparently showing Elon Musk smoking marijuana (credit: Powerful JRE/YouTube)

The review will begin next year and look into “everything and anything that could impact safety,” William Gerstenmaier, NASA’s associate administrator for human exploration, told The Washington Post.

During the September podcast, Rogan pulled out what he described as a joint comprised of tobacco and marijuana, Musk asked, “I mean, it’s legal, right?”

“Totally legal,” Rogan replied as Musk reached for the joint. Rogan added, “How does it work? Do people get upset at you if you do certain things?” Musk shrugged in response.

