Stop Eating Romaine Lettuce Immediately, CDC Says Amid E. Coli OutbreakThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans "not to eat" romaine lettuce and restaurants "not to serve or sell any."

5 Workers Burned By Explosion In Long Beach Underground VaultFive workers were working inside the vault at the time.

Woman Found Shot To Death At Norwalk HomeDeputies arrived at about 8 p.m. Monday at a home near the intersection of Cameo Avenue near Alondra Boulevard to find the woman in her 60s with a gunshot wound, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

School Principal Charged With Murder In Fatal Palmdale DUI WreckAuthorities say the principal veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into another car, killing a 29-year-old woman.

Trump Met With Backlash After Inadvertently Referring To Fire-Scarred 'Paradise' As 'Pleasure'President Donald Trump has received some backlash on social media after inadvertently referring to the northern California community of Paradise as Pleasure.

Procession Will Take Gardena Motor Officer's Body To LA County Coroner's OfficeThe 34-year-old officer was on his way to work when he was involved in a crash about 7:50 a.m. last Wednesday at Western Avenue and 238th Street in Harbor City. He died the next day, leaving behind a wife and 2-year-old son.

Rams Honor Woolsey Fire First Responders, Borderline Victims During Chiefs GameThe Los Angeles Rams used their tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night to honor first responders and victims of both incidents.

Nine Charged For Bribing Skid Row Homeless For Fake Election SignaturesThey would each be given either $1 or some cigarettes in exchange for forged or fake signatures on state ballot petitions or voter registration forms.

'They Need To Get Out Quick': Pilots Fly Through Woolsey Fire To Rescue 3 People, 2 DogsAfter making a water drop and low on fuel, Air Operations pilots David Nordquist and Joel Smith got a call to rescue people trapped on the peak, in the middle of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Woolsey Fire burn area.

#FacebookDown Erupts On Twitter As Facebook, Instagram Experience OutagesFacebook and Instagram are experiencing major outages Tuesday morning.