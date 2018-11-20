LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Five workers were rescued from an underground vault in Long Beach after an explosion early Tuesday morning.

The explosion happened just before 4:30 a.m. in an underground SoCal Edison vault near Golden Shore and Seaside Way in Long Beach. Five workers were working inside the vault at the time of the explosion.

All five workers were pulled from the vault. The number and nature of the injuries was not known, but several of the workers were taken to a hospital.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.