Sponsored By CHiPs For Kids 2018

Friday NOV 30th
CITADEL LA
Join the CBS2 crew and Pat Harvey

Friday DEC 7th
RIVERSIDE AUTOCENTER
Join the CBS2 crew and Sharon Tay and Evelyn Taft

Sunday DEC 9th
PURIST CAR SHOW – WINTER DRIVE
West Covina

Wednesday DEC 12th
KNOTTS BERRY FARM
Join the CBS2 crew and Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn

Friday DEC 14th
THOUSAND OAKS WALGREENS
Join the CBS2 crew and Suzanne Marques and Peter Daut

Sunday DEC 16th
RAMS VS EAGLES – FAN FEST
Join the CBS2 crew and Garth Kemp

Wednesday DEC 19th
WEST COVINA
Join the CBS2 crew and Garth Kemp

