LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With emotions still raw and recovery efforts underway across the Southland following both the devastating Woolsey Fire and the tragic Thousand Oaks massacre, the Los Angeles Rams will honor first responders and victims of both incidents during their tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.

The team has given out thousands of complimentary tickets to fire and law enforcement agencies such as the Ventura and L.A. County Fire departments, California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Forest Service and the American Red Cross. It’s part of the theme the Rams have adopted for the game: L.A. Together.

Performing the national anthem will be members of the Cal Lutheran University Choir. One of the 12 people killed in the Nov. 7 shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill was 23-year-old Justin Meeks, a Cal Lutheran graduate and a bouncer at the bar. Meeks was a member of the choir. Meanwhile, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will present the colors.

Lighting the Memorial Coliseum torch prior to the game will be Karen and Jordan Helus, the wife and son of fallen Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed by the gunman while responding to Borderline.

Dylan and Derek Adler, son of Borderline victim Sean Adler, will serve as Rams water boys for the game.

The Rams will also honor several local firefighters during in-game Hero Salutes.

Money raised during the 50-50 raffle will go to several fire relief agencies, including the Conejo Valley Victims Fund, American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief and the United Way of Greater L.A.

Last week, CBS2 and KCAL9 teamed up with the Rams and the United Way in a telethon that raised more than $1.1 million for fire victims.

Click here for information on other ways to help those impacted by the fires through housing assistance, care for animals and more.

The Rams and Chiefs were originally slated to play their Monday night game in Mexico City. However, poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium forced the NFL to move it to the Coliseum.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

This will be the first “Monday Night Football” game at the Coliseum since Oct. 28, 1985, when the then L.A. Raiders defeated the San Diego Chargers, 34-21. The last time the Rams played a “Monday Night Football” game at the Coliseum was Nov. 19, 1979, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 20-14.

Limited parking will be available for $50 (cash only) on a first-come, first-served basis at the Downey, Grand and Royal structures on the USC campus.

Fans are encouraged to take Metro or ride-share.

Tickets for the game will be mobile only. Fans should download the latest version of the Rams app and save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.

Gates 1 and 28 will open at 2 p.m. for fans wishing to visit the Corona Beach House or Rams Party Zone spaces located on the Peristyle end of the stadium that feature concessions and shade open to all ticketholders. Those areas will feature food and drink specials from 2-4 p.m., with beers starting at $5.

The remaining gates will open at 3 p.m. for the 5:15 p.m. game. Fans are encouraged to enter the Coliseum no later than 4:30 p.m. for efficient entry.

The electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers will perform at halftime, including being joined by country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini in a performance of their song “This Feeling.”

