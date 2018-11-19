  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thieves shattered a plate glass window at the Nordstrom store, just hours after thousands flocked to the Grove for the shopping center’s annual Christmas lighting event.

The burglary was reported at about 4:45 a.m. at The Grove, where Los Angeles police found a shattered plate glass window and discarded black clothes on the ground beneath the window.

Witnesses told police they saw as many as six men in masks use a sledgehammer to break the window, ran inside and grabbed men’s clothes and accessories.

The men took off in five different cars, and were last seen speeding away on 3rd Street.

This is not the first time a store at the Grove has been burglarized in such a manner – an abrupt smash-and-grab burglary also happened to the Barney’s store in October.

