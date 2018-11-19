HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Snoop Dogg, one of the pioneers of West Coast rap, marked his territory Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The legendary artist, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., received his star during a massive, star-studded ceremony.

The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist was congratulated by legends such as Quincy Jones and Dr. Dre, as well as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and fashion designer Pharrell also attended the event.

The Long Beach native has sold more than 37 million albums worldwide since his 1993 debut. His record-setting album “Doggystyle” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 800,000 copies in its first week.

Since then, Snoop Dogg has gone on to record 15 other studio albums and has been nominated for 17 Grammy awards – tied for the second-most nominations without a win.

His chart-topping hits include “What’s My Name?,””Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Snoop Dogg is on tour with rapper Warren G with a show scheduled Dec. 15 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.