SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Two men died Monday after a fire tore through a home in San Bernardino.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Arrowhead Avenue, near 36th Street, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

Firefighters battled ferociously to try and save the two men, and narrowly escaped being injured themselves after an air conditioning unit fell as the roof collapsed.

“Operational priority was rescue,” San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Christopher Prater said. “We had one victim that was found in a bedroom, and a second victim found about 20 feet from the entrance.

One man victim died at the scene, while the second was rushed to a hospital with major injuries. He died at the hospital.

Neither man was identified, but firefighters said they were in their 40s and 50s and related.

Firefighters did not yet have a cause for the fire, but there were no signs it was suspicious in nature.