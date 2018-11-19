PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl announced Monday that the Rolling Stones will perform at the Pasadena venue in May 2019 as part of their first U.S. tour in four years.

The stadium tour date came with an official announcement ceremony soundtracked by the UCLA Bruin Marching Band, playing a medley of hits including the Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”.

“This is our favorite time of year,” Rose Bowl general manager Darryl Dunn told reporters. “UCLA just beat USC, the Rose Bowl game’s coming right up, and the Stones are coming.”

The May 11 date is actually the second time the Rolling Stones will have performed at the Rose Bowl. Mick Jagger and his bandmates first played the Bowl in 1994, the same year soccer’s World Cup Final came to Pasadena.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones’ May 11, 2019 concert will go on sale November 30th through Ticketmaster, with fan club and American Express presales beginning two days earlier. Dunn says he expects the show to sell out.

The Rolling Stones have just announced details of their US Tour 2019: https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 🇺🇸

There will be a fan pre-sale Weds 28 Nov 10am (local time) – If you want access to the pre-sale then enter your details here: https://t.co/yQWLqONHsv by Tuesday 27 Nov 9am EST. pic.twitter.com/zobo3Po4y9 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 19, 2018

Here is the full list of tour dates (via Rolling Stone):

April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

April 24th – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

April 28th – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium

May 7th – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

May 18th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 22nd – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 26th – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31st – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

June 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 8th – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 21st – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field