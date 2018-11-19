PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl announced Monday that the Rolling Stones will perform at the Pasadena venue in May 2019 as part of their first U.S. tour in four years.
The stadium tour date came with an official announcement ceremony soundtracked by the UCLA Bruin Marching Band, playing a medley of hits including the Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”.
“This is our favorite time of year,” Rose Bowl general manager Darryl Dunn told reporters. “UCLA just beat USC, the Rose Bowl game’s coming right up, and the Stones are coming.”
The May 11 date is actually the second time the Rolling Stones will have performed at the Rose Bowl. Mick Jagger and his bandmates first played the Bowl in 1994, the same year soccer’s World Cup Final came to Pasadena.
Tickets for the Rolling Stones’ May 11, 2019 concert will go on sale November 30th through Ticketmaster, with fan club and American Express presales beginning two days earlier. Dunn says he expects the show to sell out.
Here is the full list of tour dates (via Rolling Stone):
April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
April 24th – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
April 28th – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium
May 7th – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 11th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
May 18th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 22nd – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 26th – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31st – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
June 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 8th – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June 21st – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field