SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A dangerous chase involving a stolen SUV came to a dramatic but peaceful end Monday afternoon when the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

CBS2’s Stu Mundel, who was overhead during much of the pursuit, reported that the SUV had four flat tires by time the driver spun out on Vermont Ave. near 80th St. The suspect had narrowly evaded officers trying to block him in just seconds beforehand.

The pursuit lasted more than 20 minutes, with the suspect hitting speeds of up to 90 mph on the 110 Fwy before exiting on Martin Luther King Blvd. The pursuit continued on surface streets, sometimes on the wrong side of the road.

Officers quickly arrested the driver moments after he spun out and exited the vehicle with his hands off. No injuries were immediately reported.