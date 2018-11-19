Filed Under:InstaStory, Police Pursuit, South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A dangerous chase involving a stolen SUV came to a dramatic but peaceful end Monday afternoon when the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

CBS2’s Stu Mundel, who was overhead during much of the pursuit, reported that the SUV had four flat tires by time the driver spun out on Vermont Ave. near 80th St. The suspect had narrowly evaded officers trying to block him in just seconds beforehand.

The pursuit lasted more than 20 minutes, with the suspect hitting speeds of up to 90 mph on the 110 Fwy before exiting on Martin Luther King Blvd. The pursuit continued on surface streets, sometimes on the wrong side of the road.

Officers quickly arrested the driver moments after he spun out and exited the vehicle with his hands off. No injuries were immediately reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s