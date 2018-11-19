LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective has been arrested on charges of sexual assault.

Neil Kimball, 45, a detective with the LASD Special Victims Bureau, was arrested Friday on suspicion of rape and witness tampering.

He was taken into custody by the sheriff’s department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau, according to department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida.

The alleged crime occurred in Ventura County, and authorities in that county assisted in the investigation, Nishida said. The Los Angeles Times reported that Kimball allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl involved in a case he was investigating.

Michael Schwartz, Ventura County chief assistant district attorney, told The Times the alleged crime occurred in November 2017.

“The alleged conduct occurred during the scope of the employee’s assignment with the Special Victims Bureau,” Nishida wrote in the statement.

The Times reported that Kimball has investigated dozens of child molestation cases during his time with the Special Victims Bureau.

The investigation was prompted by a tip from the public, Nishida said.

Kimball was relieved of duty with pay, according to the sheriff’s department.

Kimball was being held on $2 million bail, Nishida said. There was no immediate word on when Kimball might appear in court.

