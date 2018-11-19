PLACENTIA PARK (CBSLA) – Police officers had to fatally shoot a coyote after it attacked a 3-year-old child playing in a park in Placentia Monday afternoon.

Placentia police responded to Parque del Arroyo Verde just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a who was bit on the head by a coyote.

Officers arrived and were told that the coyote was still loose in the area and had attempted to bite a witness in the area as well.

The officers found the coyote in a residential area near the park. The deceased coyote was picked up by Orange County Animal Care.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.