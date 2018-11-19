LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker is in the hospital again Monday for severe back pain, the second time in a month he’s been hospitalized for the condition.

The 94-year-old star was taken by an ambulance from his home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for back pain on Sunday afternoon, a representative told Entertainment Tonight.

Barker is “awake, alert, and improving, but he’s up and down,” ET reported.

Barker was hospitalized last month about two weeks after a fall and his rep confirmed Sunday’s visit was related to the ongoing condition. He was also hospitalized just over a year ago, after he tripped over a curb near his home.

