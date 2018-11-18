AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person was killed and another rushed to the hospital when a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in California.

The violent crash at a Mobil gas station unfolded in the Azusa area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash was caught on camera. Footage showed the vehicle hit the pumps, knock them down, and flip over.

Though the gas station was open, no one was present at the time of the crash.

North Azusa Avenue near First Street remains closed.