PARADISE (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump has received some backlash on social media after inadvertently referring to the northern California community of Paradise as Pleasure.
The slip-up occurred after the president visited the fire-scarred area that is now home to the nation’s deadliest wildfire in the nation.
Joined by Gov. Jerry Brown, and other officials, Trump said:
“If you’re watching from New York or you are watching from Washington D.C., you don’t really see the gravity of it.
“And what we saw at Pleasure, what a name right now. But we just saw, we just left Pleasure …”
That was the moment at which Trump was corrected by those around him, and also self-corrected his statement.
On social media, many took to Twitter. Below are a handful of tweets.