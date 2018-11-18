PARADISE (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump has received some backlash on social media after inadvertently referring to the northern California community of Paradise as Pleasure.

The slip-up occurred after the president visited the fire-scarred area that is now home to the nation’s deadliest wildfire in the nation.

Joined by Gov. Jerry Brown, and other officials, Trump said:

“If you’re watching from New York or you are watching from Washington D.C., you don’t really see the gravity of it.

“And what we saw at Pleasure, what a name right now. But we just saw, we just left Pleasure …”

That was the moment at which Trump was corrected by those around him, and also self-corrected his statement.

On social media, many took to Twitter. Below are a handful of tweets.

Trump went to CA. to see the devastation. Suggested we “rake” more often, and called city of Paradise, “Pleasure.” Twice. God help us. — Sylvia Plath’s Typewriter (@BitchIsBack2017) November 18, 2018

"Speaking to journalists, Mr Trump – who repeatedly referred to the devastated town of Paradise as 'Pleasure'…." BBC, not The Onion.https://t.co/6kJM8g0ClY — Katrina Rose, Ph.D. (@HistorianKat) November 18, 2018

