LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Forecasters are warning of the threat of mudslides and rockslides in the areas affected by both the Woolsey and Hill fires this week.

The National Weather Service says that there is a potential for travel delays on Wednesday afternoon into the evening along the Pacific Coast Highway and canon roads as a result.

The rain is expected to move into the region on Wednesday.

“Threat of rockslides/mudslides, especially Hwy 1 and canyon roadways in #WoolseyFire and #HillFire burn areas,” the NWS said in a tweet.