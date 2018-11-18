EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — An officer-involved shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Sunday near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit off the Hollywood (101) Freeway, Los Angeles police

Officer Mike Lopez says.

A perimeter was set up near Romaine Street and a search for the suspect was underway, according to Lopez.

The southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway were shut down between Alexandria and Romaine.

It’s unknown if the suspect was wounded.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

