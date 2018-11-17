THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — After touring the fire damage in Malibu Saturday, President Trump met with the families of the Borderline shooting victims.

For a little while Saturday evening a small crowd had gathered at the still growing memorial site near the Borderline Bar & Grill — anticipating that the president might stop there to pay tribute. He did not.

It was reportedly at Naval Air Station Point Mugu that the president met privately and briefly with the families of the victims and first responders.

“We just hugged them and we kissed them and everybody and it was very warm,” said Trump.

Before boarding Air Force One headed back to D.C., President Trump described an emotional meeting with first responders and families of the Borderline shooting victims.

“I was with the parents of a young, very young supporter. Young supporter wearing a Trump shirt and just a terrific young man,” said Trump. “So it was a tough thing to do. It was a tough day.”

Mourners gathering at a street side memorial outside the Thousand Oaks college bar welcomed the president’s visit — some hopeful controversy would not follow him on this sad occasion.

“I think it’s time at this point you put politics aside and when the White House shows support for California, for the shooting victims, I think that’s great,” said Jackson Warner.

Meanwhile hours before Trump’s visit, Justin Meek’s own voice rang out at his memorial — a recording of him singing “What a Wonderful World” joined with his former choir mates for a painfully beautiful reminder of the life lost.

Hundreds came to pay tribute to the 23-year-old Cal Lutheran grad who friends say loved singing, laughing and family, especially his younger sister, Victoria Rose.

“Laura Lynn would call them her fraternal twins even though they were three years apart,” said Michael Diaz. “And the funny thing about that is they joked about that and said the same thing and I believed them.”